Friday, September 8, 2023

Reader Polls

If an article on RVtravel.com were accurate and written by Artificial Intelligence, would that be okay with you?

By Chuck Woodbury
Copyright 2022 by R.L. Crabb

This is a “What if?” question. It is not a notice of a change in the policy at RVtravel.com.

So, here goes… What if our editors were to post an article on this website about RVing that was written with Artificial Intelligence (AI) that was 100 percent accurate — no factual errors, not a single one — concise, well-written and with perfect spelling and grammar? Would that be okay with you?

Would it matter to you if it were written by a human or by using artificial intelligence? The only way a human would be involved would be to specify the subject matter, plus the article’s tone (conversational or academic, for example), its length, and maybe a few points to be included. That’s it.

It typically takes AI about 20 seconds to write an 800-word story. We have found through our experiments that about 95 percent of such stories are accurate, and 100 percent are well-written.

To ensure accuracy, an editor at RVtravel.com (or another responsible website or publication that used AI) would read through the article to correct misinformation and perhaps tweak a sentence here and there.

Depending on the complexity of the subject, producing such an article would generally take less than 10 percent of the time to produce a similar one written by a human.

So, as our headline asks, if an article on RVtravel.com was accurate and written entirely by Artificial Intelligence, would that be okay with you?

 

Chuck Woodbury
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
