Do you like to RV travel with a planned itinerary or just be spontaneous?

Do you like to head off on an RV with no plan other than to just move forward on an interesting road to see what’s around the next corner? And the next corner, and the next… And when you leave your camping spot for the night, do you look ahead through your windshield and decide right then and there which direction looks most appealing, north, east, south, west? And, decision made, you just head off in that direction and hope for the best.

Or does the idea of following a strict schedule, where you need to be at Point A on one day and then Point B on another — does that keep you smack dab in your comfort zone? Does it make you uneasy not knowing where you will stay that night or the next night without reservations?

So, which is it with you: Do you prefer a tightly planned itinerary or one that’s totally free-form, just like the RV industry preaches in its ads —”Go where you want, when you want!”