Installing Starlink: No more internet problems!

We are camp hosts for another 12 weeks in a heavily wooded area in Minnesota. We have never had issues with the office Wi-Fi before, nor with Verizon and AT&T cell service here, but this year is different. Even with our cell booster using the phone for Wi-Fi it is an almost everlasting spin before it connects. And the campground Wi-Fi? Remember dial-up? Last time I logged in I got 2.1 Mbps (Megabits per second). “Can’t connect to Server” was the last straw.

I have been reading with interest Randall Brink’s articles on Starlink for the last couple of years. I’ve been watching the prices, checking out reviews, and noting new satellite launches. But I just couldn’t justify the expense until I couldn’t get any cell or Wi-Fi service.

I interviewed folks at the campground, did more research, contacted other RV friends who have Starlink, and decided to take the plunge. In May, they were on special for $399, but are now back up to $599 for the standard unit. Yup, totally regret not buying it then, but couldn’t justify it until now. And yes, the monthly “Roam” rate of $150 is still too pricey. At least it is month-to-month and we can pause it when not needed.

There are two Roam units particularly suited for RVers. One is the portable standard unit at the current price of $599 that needs to be taken down and put away before traveling. The other is an in-motion, flat, high-performance unit that is permanently installed on the top of the RV. The current cost of the in-motion unit is $2,499.99. The current subscription cost is $110 a month.

While you can easily order units from the Starlink website, both Home Depot and Best Buy now sell the standard and the flat, high-performance units. I found a limited supply at Best Buy, ordered one, and picked it up. The standard unit is also available on Amazon.

I then set up service on the Starlink website. It was a little confusing finding out how to start service without ordering the unit from Starlink. I went through several links, ordered the monthly service, set up a password and entered my credit card info. Ready to go!

Installing Starlink was to be so, so easy…

Install the Starlink app on iPhone or Android phone. Find the location on the app. Put Starlink dish in the best location. Insert the Starlink cable into the router. Plug router into 120v household outlet.

Starlink needs a clear view of the sky, particularly the northern sky. Some folks in the park had a clear view and could just put the Starlink with the included mount on the ground.

Now, the issue for us is that we are still in a heavily wooded area in the campground. So I went to the Starlink website, downloaded the Starlink app from their link, pointed the camera up and started looking for a location in the northern skies. Finding the location is a lot easier said than done in the woods. Hold up your phone to the sky and scan. View results. Nope, “Find a new location.” I got that multiple times—grrrrr!

On top of the motorhome looked to be the best spot, but the thought of having to lift the somewhat heavy unit, secure the tripod, and crawl up every time we moved was not appealing. Particularly when we leave in late October after the first snow to travel south.

Flag pole buddy

Our neighbors demonstrated the flag pole on their ladder. We were sold on the ease of installing, not needing to get on the ladder to set up. We ordered ours from the company, Flagpolebuddy.com so we could get an additional pole. The standard set comes with two poles and is available on Amazon.

I easily installed the mounts on the ladder, the Starlink unit on the flag pole, and hoisted it into position. We laid the 75 ft. cord on top of the motorhome, ran the cord in through a window to the router, plugged in the router and turned it on. It worked! It takes six to eight hours to fully get all data but we had internet in about 15 minutes.

The cord install is not pretty, but it works

We didn’t do a permanent install, we just ran the cord through the driver’s window and covered the opening with tape! People install the router in a number of places and do this same thing: the water bay, storage bays, countertops, and running the cord through vents, slide seals, and windows. I was so anxious to see if it worked I had no patience for a more permanent mount. Not pretty, but it works.

On the first speed test it went from 2.1 Mbps (felt like less than dial-up!) to 212 Mbps! Then to 127 Mbps. Still blazing fast! Yes, it does drop speeds when heavily congested close to an urban area. It also drops when there is an obstruction. I like that I can check speed, outages, obstructions, and performance right on the Starlink app!

We did get an in-ground flag pole mount for when the flagpole on the ladder just won’t work. It is heavier-duty than we anticipated and I’m not sure if many RV parks will allow it. We ordered it from Amazon.

After checking for obstructions and finding the trees blowing to the side were cutting off some service, we asked the park supervisor if we could put the flag pole in the ground. He said no problem. It was relatively easy to install the auger-type ground screw into the ground. It holds the flag poles with Starlink attached solidly and doesn’t seem to budge even on windy days. Are the trees still obstructions? Yes, but not as much. I’m looking forward to the easy install on the ladder when we are in less forest!

Almost 5,000 satellites move across the sky and the Starlink dish tracks them with internal antennas, so once in a while the trees do get in the way. An obstruction warning appears on the app and I speed test again. Down to about 107 Mbps.

I like that I can check statistics, performance and run a speed test right from the app.

After having no or limited internet connection I can now work, email, stream movies and stream live TV. We canceled our Dish satellite subscription. I am once again a Happy Camper! And my husband? I can hear his internet games clicking away in the background as I type.

To stay up to date on Starlink and SpaceX, be sure to read Randall Brink’s frequent articles in Saturday issues of the RVtravel.com newsletter.

Sign up for a weekly digest of my articles here.

##RVT1122