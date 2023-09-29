Do you collect refrigerator magnets when you travel?

Isn’t it interesting how many of us collect refrigerator magnets when we travel? Fifty years ago, a roadside souvenir shop probably would have included a big display of postcards, but few refrigerator magnets. But who sends postcards anymore when we have text messaging, email and Facebook?

Today, those postcard racks are often gone, or on their way to oblivion. Refrigerator magnets, on the other hand, are displayed in multiple locations and often at the checkout counter to be grabbed as an impulse item. The magnets can be photos of scenic places and/or attractions (think Old Faithful and the Grand Canyon), or funny or inspirational slogans.

If you travel the northern California coast, home of Giant Redwood trees, you will find plenty of magnets about the legendary Bigfoot — the tall, hairy, elusive creature that has successfully lived among the trees for decades, sort of the Loch Ness Monster equivalent of the Redwoods.

So, to our question: Do you buy refrigerator magnets when you travel? That’s our poll today. We are excited to see the results.