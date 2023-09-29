Friday, September 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you collect refrigerator magnets when you travel?

By RV Travel
0
refrigerator magnets

Isn’t it interesting how many of us collect refrigerator magnets when we travel? Fifty years ago, a roadside souvenir shop probably would have included a big display of postcards, but few refrigerator magnets. But who sends postcards anymore when we have text messaging, email and Facebook?

Today, those postcard racks are often gone, or on their way to oblivion. Refrigerator magnets, on the other hand, are displayed in multiple locations and often at the checkout counter to be grabbed as an impulse item. The magnets can be photos of scenic places and/or attractions (think Old Faithful and the Grand Canyon), or funny or inspirational slogans.

If you travel the northern California coast, home of Giant Redwood trees, you will find plenty of magnets about the legendary Bigfoot — the tall, hairy, elusive creature that has successfully lived among the trees for decades, sort of the Loch Ness Monster equivalent of the Redwoods.

So, to our question: Do you buy refrigerator magnets when you travel? That’s our poll today. We are excited to see the results.

Previous article
Blast from the past: Tour an all-original 1978 GMC motorhome

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE