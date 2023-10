If you’re a baseball fan, we know what you’re doing this week! The 2023 World Series began last night in Arlington, Texas.

Will you watch? If so, who are you rooting for? Leave your team pick in the comments below… if you dare.

If you remember Bazooka Joe comics, bubble gum, and baseball cards, you should read this story by one of our past writers, Kate Doherty, who writes about the World Series bringing back fond memories. It’s a good read.