EDITOR’S NOTE: We asked ChatGPT to write a poem in the voice of children’s author Dr. Seuss. Here is how we outlined our poem to the A.I. writing platform, and then what the automated “Dr. Seuss” wrote (word for word, nothing changed).

First, our specific instructions:

“Write a 200 word poem in Dr. Seuss style in first person about a man who complains that every time he takes a trip in his motorhome something breaks. He is beside himself. And not to mention that he can never find somewhere to get the problems fixed.”

Okay, the poem; it took ChatGPT about 20 seconds to write.

By fake Dr. Seuss

In a motorhome I take my trip,

With joy and cheer, I set to skip.

But oh, the tale that I must tell,

Of troubles that I know so well!

With every mile, a new sound creaks,

A squeak, a groan, my poor heart speaks.

For every time, it seems, I roam,

Something breaks, I’m far from home.

I’m beside myself, you see,

In wrenching, wailing misery.

Oh, dear motorhome, my trusty friend,

When will your madness ever end?

And when I seek a helping hand,

To mend the woes across the land,

No soul can fathom my despair,

No wizard’s wand, no magic prayer.

Oh, Dr. Fix-It, where are you?

A whiz with wrench, a genius true.

To mend my home on wheels so grand,

And let me roam this wondrous land.

But until that day, I’ll soldier on,

With hope that soon the wails are gone.

For in my motorhome, I’ll find,

The joy that troubles left behind.

* * *

What do you think? Did our Dr. Seuss write a wonderful poem, or something, well … not quite so wonderful? Please leave a comment.

