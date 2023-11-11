Saturday, November 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

About how many hours a day do you sleep (including naps)?

By RV Travel
0

Maybe you’re reading this when you just woke up after a solid eight hours of sleep. Maybe you’re reading this after you were up all night—you don’t sleep very well these days. Maybe you’re reading this after you’ve just woken up from a 45-minute nap.

On average, and if you had to guess, about how many hours a day/night do you sleep? And yes, we’re including naps here. Perhaps you only sleep five hours at night but you nap for about two hours a day. Is that you?

After you vote, please leave a comment. Do you take naps every day? Most days? And for how long? We’re curious… Thanks!

Previous article
Easy leaking toilet fix: Replace the ‘ball seal’ on your RV’s toilet

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE