Why in the heck are some people so mean-spirited?

Why in the world are some people so mean-spirited? We have always found the RVing community generally kind, courteous, and friendly. What has happened that has moved a small group of people to sarcasm and meanness online? Do they not realize that flinging hateful words are to real people, your fellow campers?

I read most of the comments to my articles but sometimes not. Particularly obnoxious ones or ones needing a reply are brought to my attention. I am surprised at the personal attacks on me and others. “Clueless,” “stupid,” “idiot” are some of the ones that come top to mind. How is it that hiding behind the cloak of anonymity allows the worst in us to come out?

It really came to my attention about a year ago when I had written what I thought was simply an informative article about an outrageously priced, but luxury RV park we stayed at. Aren’t spur-of-the-moment reservations, especially near a high-demand national park, usually the most expensive? Once the sticker shock wore off, we actually enjoyed it. I wanted to show others what a $198-a-night campsite looked like. How innocent and naive was that?

The ugly comments rolled in. To be fair, a number of nice, supportive comments came in too. But the ugly, nasty ones seemed to rise to the top. I am much more of a tough old bird than a sensitive spring chicken, so most of the time negative comments simply roll off my back.

Stuck in my craw are the comments about me personally. “Rich and stupid,” some readers wrote. You don’t even know me! I can assure you with absolute certainty that I am anything but stupid. And nope, not rich either. That luxury KOA was like having a filet mignon steak dinner in a fine restaurant, the only restaurant left in town. We can always cut back with boondocking and Harvest Hosts. But why would I even need to explain that?

It gave me pause. A lot of times I try to just scan and take any of the less-than-kind comments with a grain of proverbial salt. I learn from them. But I had to ask, what have we become? Is every printed piece, article or newscast an opportunity to bash others? Is it the new Saturday and Sunday morning sport? And why, oh why, does the comment section invariably turn political? My recent article about letting a stranger use the RV bathroom rolled nonstop into politics!

Despite some of the vicious comments that people make to others, I am encouraged by the helpful information that others share. Helping is the reason behind so many of the articles on RVtravel.com. I am noticing in some of the other forums that I subscribe to that people are starting their posts with: “Please be patient with me. I’m just asking a question. I am new and don’t know. Please be nice.”

So why can’t we just be nice? What has happened to our camaraderie as fellow campers? Isn’t that why we are all reading RVtravel.com—to learn, to share and, hopefully, to give to each other?

What the heck?

