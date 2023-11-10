Are you an “RVer” if you live in a park model RV that stays in one place?

Park models don’t go anywhere, at least not like normal RVs. Once they are hauled to a location, they usually stay there for good, or at least for years. Yet, they are classified as an RV by the RV Industry Association.

As Andy Zipser noted in an article about park models, “they usually don’t have holding tanks and so need direct water and sewer hookups for their plumbing. And like house trailers, once they’ve been set up they’re usually there to stay, wheels and axles removed and the undercarriages surrounded by skirting.”

So how much in common do people who own and live in them have with most RVers, who can move their RVs easily from place to place? If you spend your time in a park model “RV” rather than one that easily moves, are you an “RVer”?

Inquiring minds want to know. Keep in mind that it can take a few moments for the poll to load on a slow internet connection.