Friday, November 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Are you an “RVer” if you live in a park model RV that stays in one place?

By RV Travel
0

Park models don’t go anywhere, at least not like normal RVs. Once they are hauled to a location, they usually stay there for good, or at least for years. Yet, they are classified as an RV by the RV Industry Association.

As Andy Zipser noted in an article about park models, “they usually don’t have holding tanks and so need direct water and sewer hookups for their plumbing. And like house trailers, once they’ve been set up they’re usually there to stay, wheels and axles removed and the undercarriages surrounded by skirting.”

So how much in common do people who own and live in them have with most RVers, who can move their RVs easily from place to place? If you spend your time in a park model “RV” rather than one that easily moves, are you an “RVer”?

Inquiring minds want to know. Keep in mind that it can take a few moments for the poll to load on a slow internet connection.

Previous article
Everything to know before becoming a Florida RV snowbird
Next article
RVer pays more than $90,000 (in 7 years) to stay at RV parks and resorts

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE