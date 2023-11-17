Friday, November 17, 2023

Do you plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in your RV?

By RV Travel
Thanksgiving is this Thursday! Can you believe it? Where has 2023 gone? This year, will you be spending Thanksgiving in your RV or will you be in your sticks-and-bricks home? A friend’s or family member’s house? A hotel? Will you be somewhere different this year than you were last year?

If you’re worried about preparing a large Thanksgiving meal in your RV, don’t be! Tony Barthel wrote a wonderful story a couple of years ago about cooking Thanksgiving dinner in your RV. Make sure you give it a read.

We wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!

