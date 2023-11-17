The best holiday gifts for RV cooks

Ho Ho Ho and Happy holidays! Who’s hungry? This best RV gift list roundup focuses on gifts for RV cooks, because let’s face it, where would great RV trips be without equally great food? This eclectic list is organized from least expensive to most.

Wrap it up in RV gift wrap!

Continue the RV holiday fun by wrapping your gifts in whimsical RV-themed gift wraps like the ones above. You’ll find these and many more RV gift wraps at this link.

Great Gifts for RV cooks

Toss and Chop Food Prep Scissors

These ingenious double-bladed kitchen scissors make it easy to cut, dice, or even mince almost anything, right in the bowl. The Toss and Chop takes up hardly any room, is easy to clean, and needs no electrical power. Learn more about Toss and Chop here.

RV Kitchen Dish Towels

Whimsical dish towels will add style and functionality to RV kitchens. Check out these RV Kitchen dish towels.

The Outdoor Cook Cookbook

The ULTIMATE reference on how to cook anything and everything outdoors including wood fire grills, gas grills, smokers, griddles, and open fire cooking. Includes a huge assortment of mouth-watering recipes. Learn more about The Outdoor Cook (including sample recipes) here.

The Buslife Kitchen Cookbook

NOT your grandmother’s camping cookbook! This book will help you make gourmet food from your rig, no matter how small your kitchen is. Author A.J. Forget developed, tested, and photographed the entire book in his short bus skoolie conversion on a 2-burner stove. The recipes use real whole foods, meaning nutritious whole ingredients, not processed convenience foods. Learn more about The Buslife Kitchen cookbook (including sample recipes) here.

MHCC 5-Speed Mixer

Perfect for RVers, all the parts and accessories fit neatly into a snap-on storage case that keeps everything neatly organized together in one compact package. No searching around or losing parts, ever. There are standard beaters, a whisk attachment and even dough hooks! More info on the MHCC mixer.

Happy Camper Cutting Board

Made from high-quality bamboo and professionally carved with a unique camper design. It’s even double-sided, use the smooth side for cutting and the carved side for decorating. Check out the Happy Camper Cutting board.

Camp Kitchen in a Kit

This is a complete camping and kitchen tools kit to meet all your needs, for camping, parks, traveling, motorhome, backyard BBQ, and party. The cooking tools are made of stainless steel or heavy plastic and are rust-resistant and heavy-duty. Get more details about the Camp Kitchen in a Kit.

Cuisinart Mini Food Processor

With a 4-cup capacity, the Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus is small. But not too small. Four cups is substantial, so for most RV kitchen tasks, it’s more than adequate. Learn more about the Cuisinart Mini food processor here.

Swivel Campfire Grill

Heavy-duty steel grate turns any campfire into a grill. The heavy-duty swivel campfire grill is made of high-quality cold-rolled steel, which is durable and reliable in performance. The campfire grill can hold up to 11 pounds. Learn more about the Swivel Campfire Grill.

Instant Pot Mini-Air Fryer Oven Combo

Small size but big functionality: air fry, bake, roast and reheat. Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120° to 400° F. Order the Instant Pot mini air fryer oven combo.

Off Road Coffee Grinder and French Press

A French press makes a great concentrated cup of coffee, but they are usually made of glass and not an easy device to travel with. That has now changed and off-grid java junkies can celebrate! Defiance Tools’ Off Road French press, coffee grinder, and molle pouch kit lets you make gourmet coffee anytime, anywhere, without fear of breakage and with zero need for electrical power. Learn more about the Off Road Coffee Kit here.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor 7-in-1 Grill/Smoker

Seriously up your on-the-road outdoor cooking experience! Powered by electricity, flavored by real burning wood pellets, you can create rich smoky flavor you can see and taste with any cook function. 7-in-1 functions include grill, smoke, dehydrate, air fry, bake, roast, and broil. Small size is perfect for RVers. Learn more about the Ninja Grill/Smoker.

