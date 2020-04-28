In normal times, how often do you shop at a thrift store?

Just like at fast-food restaurants, at chain clothing stores you know what to expect. But what about when you’re in a small town in New Mexico and you come across a beautiful handmade jacket in a thrift shop. Wouldn’t you rather wear that than another jacket you found at TJ Maxx?

Thrift stores can be a great way to get to know the local community. It can be fun to see what the locals wear in areas of the country you might be unfamiliar with. Plus, name-brand clothing often shows up in perfect shape at a thrift shop. What’s better than a name-brand jacket at a bargain price?

Now is a great time to donate clothes. If you’re stuck inside, go through your closet and get rid of things you never or hardly ever wear. Find a drop-off location near you and donate those clothes and/or shoes. It’ll feel good!