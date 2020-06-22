If your boat sank, how far could you swim to shore?

Right, right, we’re RVers, not boaters, but we’re just curious. If you were out on a boat (any kind of boat, we don’t discriminate here) and it sank, how far could you swim to shore?

This poll is a bit specific, so just take your best guess. Are you like Dory (the fish in the video below from Pixar’s film, Finding Nemo)? Could you “just keep swimming” a long distance? Or are you like a camel, giraffe, porcupine or rhino (hint: none of those animals can swim.)?

Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!