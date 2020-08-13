At night, when leaving a room, do you turn the lights off?

Let us explain this question in more depth. Say you’re watching TV in your living room with a few lamps on, but after an hour you have to go cook dinner and take a shower. While you cook dinner and take a shower, will you turn the lights off in the living room where you were sitting, or will you leave them on while you’re gone?

If you only turn your lights off when you leave the room and go to bed for the night, there’s a poll answer for that.

We know your answer can depend on a lot of variables, so please just answer the best you can. Thanks!