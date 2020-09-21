Do you think you’re addicted to your cell phone?

If you own a smartphone (iPhone, Android, etc.) there’s a good chance you’re probably addicted to it. Most people these days are, so don’t worry, you’re not alone. Do you think you have a cell phone addiction?

According to PsychGuides.com, you’re addicted to your cell phone if you:

• Have tried to limit your cell phone usage but failed

• Use your phone excessively to the point where you lose track of time

• If you feel the need to always have the newest cell phone, the newest updates or applications, etc.

• If you experience withdrawal when your network or service is unreachable. Or if you experience withdrawal when you simply cannot use your phone for other reasons.

Do any or all of those apply to you?

Please vote in our poll below and tell us if you think you’re addicted to your phone (and be honest!).