How often do you remember your dreams? According to this article by Discover Magazine, a study in 2015 found that 1 in every 250 people have never ever remembered a dream in their lifetime. That’s a small percentage, but not tiny! Are you one of those people?

Raphael Vallat, a neuroscientist specializing in sleep and dream research at the University of California, Berkeley, says that how a person’s brain is wired affects how (and how often) they remember their dreams.

Do you remember your dreams every night? A few times a week? Once a month? Never?