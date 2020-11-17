Do you have a gym membership?

According to Statista, 64 percent of all Americans in 2019 had a gym membership, and that number has doubled since 2000. Now, the pandemic has changed things, of course, since most gyms have been closed across the country for the last several months.

According to another study by TD Ameritrade, 59 percent of Americans say they don’t plan on renewing their gym memberships, saying they’ve found other, more affordable ways to exercise during the pandemic.

