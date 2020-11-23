Which device do you use the most when reading news on the Internet?

Say you wanted to read the news online. If you were going to do so, which device would you turn to? Your phone? Tablet? Computer? Or perhaps you do not read the news online at all. Remember good ol’ fashioned newspapers? Sigh.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2018, 34 percent of all adult Americans got their news online (that number is up from 26 percent in 2016). These days, more Americans get their news from social media than they do on TV.

So, if you were about to read some online news, which device would you turn to? Please tell us in the poll below. As always, thank you for voting!