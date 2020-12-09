Have you put off any routine medical or dental appointments due to the pandemic?

“Stay home!” has become the slogan for 2020. Stay home, don’t go out for unnecessary things, don’t see friends or family, etc. Well, what about routine doctor or dental checkups? Are we supposed to stay home for those too? For those of you who are lucky enough to be in good health, dental and otherwise, perhaps you’ve been fortunate enough to be able to push back those routine appointments.

Have you put off those routine appointments because of the pandemic? Do you feel confident about it, or does doing so worry you? Please vote in our poll below and tell us. Leave a comment too, if you will.