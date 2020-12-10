How often do you have nightmares?

Nobody likes waking up from a terrifying nightmare. How often do you have one?

According to sleepeducation.org, 50-85 percent of adults report having nightmares occasionally. As you age, nightmares tend to become less intense and frequent, which is why children have more nightmares than adults. Women report having more nightmares than men.

If you’re willing to share, please tell us about the scariest nightmare you’ve ever had (that you can remember) in the comments. Those will be interesting to read! And, of course, please vote in the poll below.