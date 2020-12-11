Over the years, many of you have commented or told us that you replaced the mattress that came with your RV for a new, more comfortable one. Sadly, the ones that come with your RV aren’t always so comfortable. We’ve never asked this question as a poll, so here we are!

Does the bed in your RV have the original mattress that it came with, or have you replaced it? If you replaced it and love your new mattress, will you leave a comment? You might help others looking for advice on doing the same.

Thanks for voting.