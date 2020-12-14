In the past month, have you ordered a take-out meal delivered to your home or RV?

The best thing you can do for your favorite restaurant during these hard, trying times? Order take-out or delivery! Sure, it’s not quite the same as eating in, we know, but it really will help your favorite restaurant and your favorite staff stay afloat. And if you’re going out to eat at a chain restaurant, perhaps find a local restaurant with similar food and go there instead.

Now, before you vote in the poll, remember we’re asking if you’ve ordered take-out for delivery, not pick-up. We’ll ask that question another time. Right now we want to know if you called in to place the order, or ordered it online, and someone brought it to your door (ah, what a world!).

Had an amazing take-out experience? Had a terrible take-out experience? Tell us about it in the comments. You know we love a good story…