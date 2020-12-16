According to one of our past surveys, 83 percent of you own a truck. Now, that’s a whole lot of you. But now we’re wondering about SUVs. Do you own an SUV?

It’s no secret that SUVs have taken over the roads the last several years. Sedan sales have declined and SUV sales have skyrocketed. What’s the most popular SUV? According to Insurify, it’s the Ford Explorer. And what’s the state with the highest number of SUVs on the road? Montana. Followed by Wyoming and Colorado.

Please vote in the poll below and tell us if you own an SUV. Thanks!