There are gazillions (yes, gazillions) of places you could’ve bought your RV. You could have bought it from a friend or family member, from a classified ad online, from a small, local dealer, from a large, chain dealer, from someone who hand-built it for you…heck, you could’ve hand-built your rig yourself!
So, where did you buy your current RV? If you’re comfortable telling us the specifics, please do in the comments below the poll. Thanks for voting! If the poll takes a moment to load, please be patient.
Bought mine at the Phoenix Cruiser factory. It was a trade-in on a newer model. They went through it giving it a complete inspection. Replaced all the tires with new. (except spare!).
We purchased first Travel Trailer from Camping World in Nashville. Great experience from purchase,warranty/service and help when we were in an accident when no dealers around were available.
Purchased second from Cullem & Maxie in Nashville who shortly after became Gander. We were replacing one that was totalled in accident. Salesman was a fulltimer and huge help. I gave a list of must haves and shortly after a Trailer arrived with exactly what I wanted. Sales was best experience. We were out of state and had a Tank issue and they helped us find someone in area to fix it.
Both were great to work with.
Byerly RV Eureka, Mo. Class A Open Road Tiffen. Prior to this 3 new 5th Wheels from the same dealer.
McGeorge’s Rolling Hills RV (A camping world company)
Ashland, VA
At the time I started looking for an RV, I lived in Pennsylvania. I knew what make and model I wanted. Little did I know that it lived in Arizona! I kept an eye out for it and when one came up on eBay, I bought it. I had my son come over from Nevada to check it out then had a couple transport it from Arizona to Ohio where my brother lived because I couldn’t afford to have it transported to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. After buying my truck at auction, I went out to get it and, my God, it was big! But it was just what I wanted because I was going to have lung surgery at Duke University and afterwards we planned to live in it full time and travel around this great country of ours. I still have it and it’s done me well.
Bought it from an RV dealer but ordered from factory so we could customize. Took delivery 19 years ago last week. Never regretted it, once. We still love our coach, even after 220K miles.
We researched our behinds off! For close to three years worth. Covid set us back a year or so, but there was no way we would buy, new or previously owned, from a dealer. Sorry dealers…. but you earned this reputation yourselves. We finally found a perfect-for-us coach from a private party less than a day’s drive away, and that’s the coach we start our full-timing in, IN ONE WEEK…FINALLY! Some Improvements have been made, some maintenance performed, next comes the online action of the household stuff, then …. hey…anybody know anybody who’d like to buy a house in Las Vegas?!
Lived in Colorado, but bought from an Indiana dealer, online/phone. None of the units in Colorado had dual pane windows, a high priority item for us. Ordered the customized unit, then drove there to pick up.
This is incredible, Deborah. The dealer in CO didn’t order dual pane windows on their units? That would be like a Miami dealer not ordering air conditioners on THEIR units!
We bought our ’01 CrossRoads TT almost five years from the original (and only) owners. They bought it new in ’01 and took extremely good care of it the 15 years they owned it. Our CrossRoads came with a Hensley Arrow, and a,Honda E2000i generator. All for the astronomical price of $5,000. It may not be as fancy, shiny, and glitzy as the new ones, but it’s ours and we Really like it.
Strictly speaking we purchased our current & only our second RV from the separate rental company co-located with an RV dealership and co-owned by those same brothers.
We bought from a man we met 15 years ago when he was finance manager. Subsequently bought 2 more at that dealer which had excellent service department. Our most recent purchase was at a relatively new dealership ,Campers Unlimited in Gadsden. AL. Same individual but he is now a general manager. The few warranty or service work were handled professionally and promptly. When Forest River could not provide a part in one event they got it elsewhere so I could take the grandson on Spring Break. It would take one hell of a deal for me to ever buy anywhere else.
I think the survey should include privately owned dealer or mega dealer.
There is a BIG difference in sales tactics and service. CW is a perfect example. Buy it there and your on your own.
It’s interesting to see that over half of the votes in the poll show purchases new, from dealer. Then when the term “RV Dealer” comes up in other articles the comments fill to the brim with horror stories about not only the purchase procedure but the sorry excuse for service after the purchase. There have been enough negative comments here about dealers that it’s not likely we’ll ever step onto a dealer’s lot. Our own little bus was used from a private party.
Not long ago I was communicating with a dealer about a used travel trailer, after learning all the features I politely told him no thanks to which he replied he had several new units which would meet my requirements. I told him I wouldn’t buy a new one and have it sit on his lot awaiting warranty repairs half the season like everyone else does after a new purchase, I haven’t heard from him since. He never tried to dispute what I said.
Can we offer up a recommendation? We got our 1st – and so far only – rv (Thor class c) at AlpinHaus Boat & RV in Amsterdam NY 4 yrs ago. These people genuinely act like they want you to enjoy RVing. We have a number of stories of them going out of their way to help us 1st-timers. But let’s just say if you live in northern NJ or Upstate NY (they have 3 or 4 locations) you should check them out.
I watched online sites for about a year for the model TT that we wanted. One came available about 900 miles away that was only 6 months old that fit perfectly. I got a great deal and the sellers did much better than a trade value offered them. Absolutely no issues and we could not be happier. Financing through CW was a nightmare but that is a separate issue.
Four years ago when we bought our class A motorhome the dealer tried to get financing through companies they deal with, we were rejected because we didn’t have 20% cash down. As a “last resort” I went to my bank and within 30 minutes we walked out with a check for the unit. The moral of the story, check with the bank/credit union that knows you before wasting time with strangers.
We were at the RV show in Hershey, PA and stopped to look at the camper my wife had researched for weeks. After we looked it over, we decided to buy. Instead of our local dealer, we went with Camping World. What a mistake! A 3-hour drive from the house. We had some problems and when I called about one and told them what I needed repaired, and made the appointment, I went down. They pulled the camper in and agreed that was the problem, but I had to make another appointment to have it fixed. I pulled the serve guy over the counter. His boss came over and wanted to know what the problem was. I explained and they fixed it on the spot and told both that you don’t treat law enforcement people or anyone else in that manner. I did report them to the corporation and never went back. Buy local.
We bought our RV from a person who owned a RV dealership. Great unit, nightmare on the paper work. This is what the Boss (dw) want. Happy wife happy life.