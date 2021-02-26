Did you watch the Mars rover landing as it happened last week?

Last week, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, NASA live-streamed the Perseverance rover (dubbed “Percy”) landing on Mars. Did you watch its exciting, nail-biting landing?

Since then, the video footage has been streamed all over the internet, so if you didn’t watch it live, there’s no shortage of where to find it now. Almost immediately after landing, Percy released the first photos it took on the Red Planet. This week, the first sounds ever recorded on Mars have been released. Pretty neat!

Tell us in the poll if you watched it live. We all should have had a giant watch party together!