Were you born in the country where you now live?

What country were you born in? Whatever, or wherever, the country is, do you still live there?

Now, the majority of our readers (think 96 percent) are located in either the U.S. (93 percent) and Canada (3 percent). Others of you are scattered around the world – some in South Korea, England, Australia, Mexico… Last year we even had someone write in who was living in Antarctica at the time (are you still there?). Something tells us that person wasn’t born in Antarctica. Actually, has anyone ever been born in Antarctica? Now we want to know…

Anyway, please vote in the poll below and leave a comment telling us what country you were born in (we especially want to know if it’s outside the U.S. or Canada). Thanks!