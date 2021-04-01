Have you ever been paid to sing or play a musical instrument?

Can you yodel like Franzl Lang? We’re guessing probably not, but if you can, there’s no way we’re letting you leave here today without showing us!

Have you ever been paid to sing (or yodel… is that considered singing?) or play an instrument? If so, what were the circumstances? Are you in a band? An orchestra? A rock group? Perhaps later on we’ll ask if you’ve ever performed (singing or instrumentally) in front of an audience, but today we’d like to know if you’ve been paid for it.

If you answer yes, please leave a comment and tell us when and where. We’d love to know! If you have a YouTube channel or video of you playing or singing, send it to us! Thanks!