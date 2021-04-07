In a cafe for breakfast, would you choose hash browns or pancakes for a side?

Can you tell we were hungry for breakfast when we wrote this poll?

When you go to a breakfast restaurant, like a diner or cafe, you often get a choice for a side. Ham, eggs and… pancakes? Hash browns? If we were taking your order right now, which would you pick for your side, pancakes or hash browns?

Before you run out to breakfast, tell us in the poll. If you don’t like either pancakes or hash browns, leave a comment and tell us what side you’d pick instead.

Oh, and if you’ve got pancakes on your mind, check these out. Will you make them and invite us over for breakfast?