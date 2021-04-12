What type of RV was the first one you owned?

Think back and remember your very first RV. Ah, the good ol’ days. Do you remember how excited you were when you got it? Your very first home on wheels! Oh, boy – the wide open roads, the empty campgrounds… Ha!

What type of RV was the very first one you owned, do you remember? Once you vote in the poll, will you leave a comment below and tell us if you still own the same type of RV (not the same RV, but the same kind). Perhaps you started with a pop-up and now have a large Class A. Or maybe you switched from a small Class C to a fifth wheel. Either way, we’d love to learn about your transition between types, or if you’ve kept to the same through your RVing ownership.