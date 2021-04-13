How often have you used grocery home delivery during the pandemic?

There’s no denying that the OVID-19 pandemic has changed many things about the ways in which we live our lives. Outdoor restaurant seating, take-out only options, curbside pickup and grocery delivery. Grocery delivery services, like Instacart, have skyrocketed in popularity. If you didn’t have to go to the grocery store, why would you?

Did you get any groceries delivered within the last year during the pandemic? And if so, how often did you get those deliveries?

Please tell us by voting in the poll below. If you have any advice about grocery delivery, leave it in the comments. We’re sure others would love to hear your advice and tips. Thanks!