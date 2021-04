What’s the weather like where you are reading this right now? Hot and sunny? Muggy? Chilly and rainy? Cold and snowy? In your room/house/RV, wherever you are right now, is the heat (including a fireplace or space heater) or A/C on?

Summer temps are coming, so if you’re enjoying a toasty warm heater or fire in a fireplace right now, enjoy it while you can!

Please tell us in the poll below, and be patient if it takes a moment to load (polls need to wake up slowly too, you know!). Thanks!