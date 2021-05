If you had to leave on a trip tomorrow, would your RV be in good enough condition to do so? Sure, you could do a few quick things overnight such as fill up the tires, put some gas in it, fill the fridge and go, but if your RV needs any serious repairs, no-can-do!

If you have the time to leave a comment below the poll, please do. Tell us what would need to be done to your RV in order to leave on a trip right now. We’re curious! Thanks!