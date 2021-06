Last week we asked if you had ever encountered a bear in the wild on a hike. Many of you, 37 percent, answered yes, at least once. Well, we hope that same bear didn’t bite you, but today we’re wondering if you’ve ever been bitten by a wild animal.

This could be a bear (although we SURE hope not!), a squirrel, chipmunk, raccoon, even a goose counts (those things can be mean!).

If you have been bitten, please leave a comment below and tell us the story. We’ll be on the edge of our seats…