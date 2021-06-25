Thursday, June 24, 2021
Lifestyles

Do you sing in the shower?

By RV Travel
0
Reader polls

Do you like to sing in the shower? Or do you just do your business without mumbling anything, maybe deep in thought or maybe just letting that brain of yours take a break?

We know a lot of people like to sing in the shower and do it all the time. Here’s our theory about why they do it, at least an idea: For some reason, they sound better to themselves than, say, when they’re hanging around the house or RV.

And let’s face it, when we’re crammed into an RV park, with our neighbor 12 feet away, it’s not really cool to be belting out “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” for that neighbor or anyone else within 50 feet around you to hear. We’ll take a wild guess and say you probably have a lousy singing voice (okay, maybe you’re the exception, so don’t take what we say personally).

So what about you? Are you a shower singer?

