Monday, June 28, 2021
How often do you play board games while RVing?

By Emily Woodbury
When RVing or camping, do you bring board games along with you? What about a deck of cards? Or do you just play games on your phone or tablet?

There are so many fun board games for RVers, like this camping version of Spot it! We really like Spot it – it’s good for kids and really helps us adults improve our memory (ha…ha…). There’s also National Park Monopoly, Trekking the National Parks, the funny marshmallow card game, Toasted or Roasted, and Camping with Sasquatch.

Summer is the perfect time to sit around the picnic table and play a game, so give one of those a try!

