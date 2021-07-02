For dog owners: How many words does your “smartest” dog recognize?

Your dog is the smartest dog, isn’t it? They know so many words, commands, they can tell their toys apart, they know when they’re about to have a bath and they know that they’re only allowed on the bed if they’re a “good boy” or “good girl,” right?

Well, sure, your dog is the smartest dog. But so is that person’s dog over there, and the person’s dog residing in the motorhome next to you right now. They’re all the smartest dog!

If you had to guess (or if you can count), how many words does your “smartest” dog know? Tell us in the poll below. Thanks!