How often do you get hiccups?

Some people, unfortunately, get the hiccups a lot and others hardly get them. What about you?

Hiccups start in the diaphragm, the muscle between your lungs and stomach. When sometimes irritates your diaphragm, it can spasm, forcing you to suck air into your throat where it hits your voice box. This makes your vocal cords close, which creates the “hic!” sound. Now ya know!

According to The Guinness World Records, Charles Osborne holds the record for the longest continuous hiccups. He hiccuped continuously for 68 years, from 1922 to 1990. Yikes!