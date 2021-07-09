Thursday, July 8, 2021
Why didn’t I think of that?! An easy trick to keep your sewer hose clean

By Nanci Dixon
Image courtesy Dave Helgeson

I had a chance to attend a seminar last week on all things black and grey tanks and learned a new dump technique. After all these years of RVing, I had never heard of or thought about this sensible tip to keep your sewer hose clean.

Here is a quick, easy tip to help keep your sewer hose clean:

When planning to dump the black tank, first pull the grey water valve for about three seconds, then close to allow the grey water to run through the sewer. The few seconds of water running through the sewer hose will wet it down and coat the inside. This helps prevent debris, particularly from the black tank, from sticking in the crevices and around curves. Thinking of all the places gunk can collect, particularly around the wires, makes this technique make a whole lot of sense.

Pulling the grey water valve when done further rinses out the sewer hose. Listen for that welcome whoosh of a full tank swirling around, scrubbing the insides of the tank, and fully emptying.

Did you know about this trick?

