Friday, July 16, 2021
In the last year, about what percent of your clothes purchases were online?

By RV Travel
Online shopping

The COVID-19 pandemic had a lot of people shopping online this past year. Hey, we might have been stuck at home for a year, but who says we didn’t need new pajamas for lounging, right?

Within the last year, what percentage, if you had to guess, of your clothes were bought online? Most of them or all of them? Some? None?

If you bought way too many clothes online this past year (shopping is therapy too, right?), we promise we won’t tell a soul. Your shopping secret is safe with us!

