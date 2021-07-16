Birds aren’t real – They’re government drones used for spying!

OK, I’ll admit that I don’t spend a lot of time reading about conspiracy theories, but usually I’ve at least heard about them. My more-informed son says that this topic – that birds aren’t real, they’re government drones – has been debated since 2017! And I’m just now hearing about it?!

It was by accident, really. I may never have known about this mind-blowing theory except that the leader of the movement recently held a rally in Missouri (my home state) late last month.

So what is it?

Peter McIndoe, the originator and spokesman for the idea, insists that the government destroyed all birds in the mid-1970s. They then replaced the birds with government drones to spy on U.S. citizens. When asked for evidence to back up his theory, Mr. McIndoe replied, “I think the evidence is all around us. Birds sit on power lines. We believe they’re charging on power lines. We believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus.”

Every bird is really a government drone! Who knew? According to the “Birds Aren’t Real” website, airplanes dropped poisoned gas over every part of our country. Over the course of ten years, this CIA operation (code name “Water the Country”) killed every species of bird and replaced them with “bird decoys.” These bird lookalikes are actually government drones, equipped with listening and recording devices.

McIndoe is not backing down on his claims. And he’s not alone! Birds Aren’t Real has 326,000+ Instagram followers with more than 353,000 followers on TikTok. Whether followers are true believers or simply enjoy the idea as comedic farce remains to be seen.

What’s the goal of the “Bird Brigade”? According to McIndoe, “The end to this project would only exist in the case of societal acceptance and shutting down the 12 billion robot birds that currently swarm the skies of our nation.” Okay, then.

Who wants to tell the Audubon Society? Not me!

You can visit the Birds Aren’t Real website here. Perhaps you want to buy a shirt?

[One editor wonders if followers of this theory are called Birdbrains?]

##RVT1009