Thursday, August 19, 2021
Thursday, August 19, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

When was the last time you visited a museum?

By RV Travel
0

If you haven’t visited a museum in a while because you feel that there aren’t any nearby, we hate to tell you but… you’re wrong. There are approximately 35,000 museums across the United States (wow!). You can find a list of them on Wikipedia here, if you’re curious.

When was the last time you visited a museum of any sort? Recently? Within the past few months? Within the last year? After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment telling us about the last museum you visited. We love museums, so we’d be excited to hear about it. Thanks!

##RVDT1670

Previous articleA truck stop makes the perfect stop, even overnight

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,299FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.