Sunday, August 22, 2021
Maintenance & Repair

Do you carry an air compressor with you to inflate your RV’s tires?

By RV Travel
0
Photo Credit: Nanci Dixon

When you travel in your RV, do you carry an air compressor with you to inflate your RV’s tires? If you don’t, you should! Here’s an article by our own Nanci Dixon about the portable air compressor you should have.

Carrying an air compressor with you can save you a lot of trouble: low air pressure on a deserted desert road? No problem! Long lines to “fill up” at the truck stops? No problem! Once you have one you’ll be so glad you do.

After you vote in the poll below, please leave a comment telling us if you have one, and if you don’t, why the heck not! Thanks!

