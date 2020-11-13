Every RVer should have one of these portable air compressors

By Nanci Dixon

As full-timers, we gradually accumulate gear. After a rear dual tire lost its valve stem and the tire had to be replaced, we purchased a TireMinder® TPMS system. I diligently watch the tire pressure as we are driving and have come to dread the low-pressure alarm.

Airing up our tires on the motorhome has always, always been a hassle. Sometimes we have maneuvered into position at an air pump only to find that it is not powerful enough to fill the tires. Sometimes we find this out after it has eaten a massive number of our quarters. If we’re lucky enough to find a truck stop with a great air compressor, we’ll turn around to find a lineup of ten semis behind us.

We do have an onboard air compressor in our diesel pusher but have not had good luck filling the tires with it. I know how important proper inflation is for RV tires (I have read all Roger Marble’s tire safety articles), but will admit, sometimes it’s too much of a hassle and we don’t add air when we should.

So, no more hassle. We just bought, and tried for the first time today, a VIAIR 450P-RV portable compressor and it is amazing!

Here’s how we used it: We connected it to our tow car battery (but could have connected it to the motorhome chassis batteries as well). You can also connect the compressor to the house batteries, but only if the motorhome is connected to shore power.

We then put the alligator clamps on the positive and neutral posts, started the car and turned on the compressor. Mere minutes and the car was aired up. Next, onto the motorhome. The tires needed pressure up to 105 PSI. It was so quick that I got a little carried away and had to release air directly from the gauge. Since our slides were out, I was glad it had an extension so I could stand upright instead of having to crouch down. It was quick and easy! I am so happy!

It took a long time to decide to purchase the compressor – it is pricey – but the last time the dang low-pressure alarm went off we promised to get an air compressor as our next investment. My husband always says, “Buy the best and you only cry once.” I believe we bought one of the best!

We purchased ours from TechnoRV. I had contacted them before ordering and they answered all my questions, even in the midst of a hurricane! They sent the instruction manual and a set-up video electronically. What a help!

Amazon also carries VIAIR compressors. You can buy one for Class A motorhomes here, and Class C motorhomes and trailers here.

