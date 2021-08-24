Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

How often do you wear a hat?

By RV Travel
0

When you think of “hat” what comes to mind? A baseball hat? A sun hat? A snow cap? Well, what comes to mind might be very different for each one of you, considering there are more than 100 different types of hats!

There are visors, trucker hats, top hats, fedoras, berets, bowler hats, cowboy hats, bucket hats, sombreros, hard hats, sailor hats, santa hats… We’ll spare you from reading the other 88 hat types, but you get the point.

There are two polls below, one for ladies and one for gentlemen. Thanks for voting!

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 81
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Cherokee 274BRB Bunkhouse Travel Trailer

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,312FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.