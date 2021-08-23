RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 23, 2021

Issue 1671

Tip of the Day

Duct tape: The incredible universal fixer and 16 ways to use it

By Gail Marsh

My uncle always said, “You can fix just about anything with duct tape.” I can’t believe it took nine years for him to lose his medical license.

Its history is amazing!

There are lots of funny jokes about duct tape; however, duct tape is really pretty amazing! Did you know that duct tape was invented by a woman? Vesta Stoudt, mom of two World War II soldiers, worked packing boxes of ammunition for the war effort. When inspecting the ammo packages, Vesta noticed a flaw. Paper tape was used to seal the boxes. Then the boxes were dipped into wax to make the complete package watertight. Opening these boxes could be problematic. It just took too long, especially when soldiers were under fire. Vesta thought a waterproof tape could seal the boxes better and still allow the boxes to be opened quickly.

Continue reading and see 16 ways to use duct tape you may not have thought of.

Today’s RV preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new The Boulder™ from Colorado Teardrop Campers. As he reports, “This is the first RV I’ve come across specifically designed to assuage those fears of towing with an electric vehicle. Why is that? It can literally charge your electric vehicle.” Learn more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2021 Venture RV Sonic X SN220VRBX Travel Trailer

• 2021 Keystone CrossRoads Cruiser Aire CR28BH Fifth Wheel

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 23, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Darlene Getchel of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Betty Studzinski of Georgetown, Texas.

We'll have another photo in tomorrow's RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Plugging in your RV at home

Dear Dave,

I keep my camper plugged into a 20-amp outlet when it is in the driveway. Before I leave on a camping trip, I attach a charger to be sure the camper battery is as charged as possible. Should I unplug the shore power while using the charger? —John

Read Dave’s answer.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Can my air conditioner filter out wildfire smoke?



RVelectricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

“Stop dragging my chains around” – Protect 7-way plug and chains

Dear Mike,

What can I do to keep my 7-way trailer plug clean? Seems like there’s no good way to hang it that will keep the rain and dirt out of the contacts. I’ve been putting a plastic lunch bag over it with a rubber band, but that seems like a poor solution. You, of all people, must know of something better. —Belinda from Bugtussle, KY

Read Mike’s answer.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Funny camping photos and memes of the week

Here is week three of funny camping photos and memes, which we’re finding mostly on the Camping Memes & Jokes Facebook page. Check ’em out.

Reader poll

Do you carry an air compressor with you to inflate your RV’s tires?

Check their pressure then come tell us here.

Quick Tip

Carry tire balance beads with you, just in case

If you need to have a motorhome tire replaced by a service company “alongside the road” and carry only an unmounted tire, you will face this problem. The service tech can mount your tire, but doesn’t have the equipment to balance the tire in the field. An anonymous reader suggests carrying tire balance beads (available on Amazon) with you in your tool kit. Ask the tech to put them in the tire and you’ll eliminate the need to add another stop for tire balancing. Thanks for keeping us in balance, whoever you are!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Cheryl DeNoi

1983 Apollo Sceptre

“What don’t we love about our unique RV?!?! First off, it was one of 44 ever built, there are only a few on the road today (we tell fellow RVers it’s like spotting a Yeti!), it was custom-built and special ordered and it looks almost as good as the day the first owners, whom we purchased it from, got it. The craftsmanship, inside and out, is beyond compare. We love giving tours of it and telling anyone who asks the history of these unique rigs. In fact, we wouldn’t trade it in even if we won a huge lottery, that’s how much we love our Apollo Sceptre!”

Website of the day

34 Best Fall Vacations In The US: Take Your Pick

This list from Texas Breaking will give you some fall-spiration! How many of these places have you been to? And how many of these places have you been to during fall? Time to plan a trip!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 21

“Drive through” your campsite virtually before you get there … on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 20-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-21-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Outrageous Cuban Sandwich with Mojo Sauce

by Barbara Miller from Oakdale, MN

The layers of flavors in this sandwich were really good. I just loved this mojo sauce. And the pickles and onions added the perfect amount of crunch.

It’s National Cuban Sandwich Day, remember? Here’s your chance to celebrate! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Buffalo Chicken Grilled Onions and Cheese Sandwich

• Buttermilk Fried Chicken With Spicy Honey Drizzle

Trivia

What was the first TV show on air that showed a toilet? Was it Honeymooners, Leave it to Beaver, I Love Lucy or The Brady Bunch? It was Leave it to Beaver! The Brady Bunch did let the audience see into their family bathroom in one episode, however, no toilet was shown. The sound of a toilet being flushed wasn’t heard on TV until an episode of All in the Family.

(Thanks for sending this “crappy” trivia, Tom Hart!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“‘A Day In the Life’ — My pooches doing what they do best. Black dog clockwise, Alex, Fleur, Rollo.” —Chris Mead

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Leave here with a laugh

What is Forrest Gump’s email password?

1forrest1

