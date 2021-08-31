Monday, August 30, 2021
Do you munch on goodies when driving or towing your RV?

By RV Travel
0

Some people love to snack. They (maybe you?) could snack on different things all day: nuts, chocolate, chips, cheese… Other people find that they (maybe you?) hardly snack at all. Three meals are good enough (although who can resist cheese and chocolate??).

Do you tend to munch on goodies when you drive or tow your RV? Do you wait until you stop at a rest area to break out the snacks?

After you vote in the poll, leave a comment and tell us what your go-to snack is. If your go-to isn’t your all-time favorite, what is? Let’s talk snacks!

