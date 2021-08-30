Cool gadget: We love this mouse trap

Nobody wants mice around, well almost nobody. But they do show up at our homes and in our RVs, and they can do a lot of damage. Have you ever seen the damage these little fellows can cause chewing your home or RV wiring?

Alas, a traditional mouse trip, which efficient, does kill the little buggers and some folks aren’t big on that, or they don’t particularly enjoy disposing of the cute little rodents with their beady little popped out eyes.

Here’s a very creative and effective solution that won’t offend anyone — a simple to use device that traps mice and other small rodents without harming them. Watch the video for a demonstration. It might be a good idea to set one of these up in your RV when it’s not being used, at least in situations where you’ll be visiting the RV often. And, they’re good for use at home, too.

If you want one of these for your very own here’s a very reasonable two-pack, available on Amazon, and on Amazon Prime.