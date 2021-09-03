Do you take a daily multi-vitamin?

Did you know there are more than 90,000 dietary supplement products available? Those products generate about $30 billion each year in the U.S. A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that about 70 percent of U.S. adults take a daily supplement, either a multivitamin, individual vitamin or a mineral. The survey also found that 54 percent of adults take two supplements, and 29 percent take four or more. Wow!

Are you a part of that percentage who takes a multivitamin? Tell us in the poll below, thanks!