When you told your friends and/or family you were going full-time, how did they react?

When you announced to your friends and/or family that you had made the decision to become a full-time RVer and live in your RV, what was their reaction? Was it something like, “Oh, that’s wonderful! You’ve always wanted to do that. We’re so happy for you!” Or was it more like, “That doesn’t sound logical… How the heck are ya gonna make money??”

After you vote in the poll, will you please leave a comment and tell us the specific reaction of your friends and family? We’d love to hear the story. Thank you!