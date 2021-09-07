Do you like to stay in RV parks with lots of planned activities?

OK, here’s the scenario: You’re driving down the road and you decide to stop for the night. There are two RV parks at the next exit with space available (yeah, right!). One of them is quiet and secluded – nothing going on except a peaceful night’s sleep. At the other RV park, there are a few activities going on – a dog park meet-up at 5:30, Bingo at 7, and a Hawaiian-themed party with a large public bonfire and cocktails at 8…

Where will you stay?

In other words, do you like to stay at RV parks with planned activities or do you like to keep to yourself and do things on your own schedule? Tell us in the poll below – thanks!